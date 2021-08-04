The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €109.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.88 ($115.15).

Sanofi stock opened at €86.45 ($101.71) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is €87.41.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

