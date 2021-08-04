The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $380.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

