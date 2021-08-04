The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 440 Price Target for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) has been assigned a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

ROO stock opened at GBX 326.40 ($4.26) on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.42.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

