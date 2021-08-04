The Graph Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001709 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $95.49 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00818271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00092504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041707 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

