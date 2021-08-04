The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $286.96

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.96 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.59). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 988,515 shares traded.

GYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.96. The company has a market capitalization of £467.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In other The Gym Group news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

About The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

