The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Sells 5,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
HSY stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,330. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.35.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
