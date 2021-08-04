The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Sells 5,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HSY stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,330. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

