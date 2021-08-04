The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Westwood Management Corp IL’s 8th Largest Position

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $54,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The company has a market capitalization of $352.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.75.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

