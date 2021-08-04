The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.05

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 33938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNST. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

