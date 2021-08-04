The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.63. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 256,660 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

