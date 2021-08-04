The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of SJM opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

