The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues Earnings Results

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,966,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,813. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.