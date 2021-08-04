The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $895.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 217.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

