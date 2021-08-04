The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.
LOVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $895.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86.
In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 217.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
