The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Macerich also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.79-1.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 163,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,153. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.