The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The Macerich also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.970 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

MAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 84,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,153. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

