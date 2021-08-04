The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stake Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after purchasing an additional 397,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

MIDD opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $194.44.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

