The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.87

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.87 and last traded at $192.99, with a volume of 277293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.00.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Middleby by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

