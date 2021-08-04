The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Trading 7.1% Higher

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $46.28. 14,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,153,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

