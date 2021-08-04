The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Down to $47.88

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $45.79. The ODP shares last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 12,554 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after acquiring an additional 410,596 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

