The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.56.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.