The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,094,900 shares of company stock worth $147,928,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.98. 307,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,544. The company has a market capitalization of $350.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

