The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Cap of $446.52 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $446.52 million and $273.87 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007271 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.55 or 0.01167412 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

