The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $516.00

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 515.76 ($6.74), with a volume of 9773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 514 ($6.72).

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of £886.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.05. The Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

