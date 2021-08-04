The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS.

NYSE SMG traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,971. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Truist decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.78.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

