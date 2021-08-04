The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 6.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $127,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 85,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 73,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

NYSE TD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 59,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

