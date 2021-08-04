The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $66.87. 25,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,617. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,858,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,344,000 after buying an additional 231,196 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 145,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

