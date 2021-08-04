The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 4.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. 16,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

