The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Lifted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 170.2% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $150.39 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,824,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,611. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

