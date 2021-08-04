The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.38. 331,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

