The Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect The Wendy’s to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The Wendy’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.72-0.74 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEN stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

