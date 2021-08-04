The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. 6,295,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

