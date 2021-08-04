The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:WU traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. 6,295,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.
In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
