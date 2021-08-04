The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.09. The York Water shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 15,610 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $636.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.23.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The York Water by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

