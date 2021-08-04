TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $22.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.36 million to $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 817,037 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $385.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.