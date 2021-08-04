Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $857.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

