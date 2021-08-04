Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.50. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 802 shares traded.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22.
TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $908.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Recommended Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.