Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.50. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 802 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $908.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.