Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.95 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.95.

Shares of TMO opened at $536.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $544.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.