Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 7.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $86,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 323,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $544.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

