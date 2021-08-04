Thomas Buonaiuto Acquires 1,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Thomas Buonaiuto acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. 88,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $681.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

