Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $21,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

