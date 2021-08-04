THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $218.46 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded 75.6% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $8.08 or 0.00020286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,821.85 or 1.00014228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00850492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,399,657 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

