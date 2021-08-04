Thore Cash (TCH) One Day Volume Hits $85,016.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $58,244.09 and $85,016.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00362416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

