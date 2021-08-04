Throne (THN) Price Reaches $1.88 on Top Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00004780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $513,486.82 and $419.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,395.92 or 0.99992436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.00844760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.