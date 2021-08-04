Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THRY opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

