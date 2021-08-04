Thunder Token Trading Up 9% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $71.97 million and $15.91 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00480510 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

