Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 328.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,633 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 157,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.