Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.