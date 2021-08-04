Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,608,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.93 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

