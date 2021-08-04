Tiaa Fsb Purchases 2,192 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.