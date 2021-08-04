Tiaa Fsb Purchases 469 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $124,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,934,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,366.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,463.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

