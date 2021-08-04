Tiaa Fsb Purchases 66,633 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 213.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 727,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM opened at $240.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,281 shares of company stock worth $116,188,063. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.