Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 157,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 36,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

